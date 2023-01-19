News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the top rated friendly pubs across Sunderland. Is your favourite on the list?

Sunderland's highest-rated friendly pubs and bars: 13 drinking spots that have been described as "friendly" on Google reviews

When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

By Jason Button
2 minutes ago

If it’s a warm welcome, cold drinks and a great atmosphere, these pubs are well worth a visit.

These are some of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Sunderland according to Google reviews.

All of the pubs below have been described as “friendly” by customers in reviews and have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above.

1. The Times Inn

The Times Inn on Wear Street has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 20 Google reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Angels Place

Angels Place on Church Street East has a 4.8 rating from 143 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. The Welcome Tavern

An East End favourite which overlooks Sunderland's port, The Welcome Tavern has been awarded a 4.7 rating from 109 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. The Stables Pub and Eatery

The Stables Pub and Eatery in Houghton-le-Spring has a 4.6 rating from 748 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

