Sunderland's highest-rated friendly pubs and bars: 13 drinking spots that have been described as "friendly" on Google reviews
When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?
If it’s a warm welcome, cold drinks and a great atmosphere, these pubs are well worth a visit.
These are some of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Sunderland according to Google reviews.
All of the pubs below have been described as “friendly” by customers in reviews and have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above.
Page 1 of 4