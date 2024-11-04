Sunderland's grassroots North East Sport celebrating after funding boost
The not-for-profit North East Sport, which is based at Monkwearmouth Academy, has worked with countless young people in its 15 years in the city, as well as helping families and older people with its community work.
Now, it’s been helped to deliver its projects with a boost of £19,521 from National Lottery Awards For All England which supports community-led initiatives.
Peter Curtis, director at North East Sport, said: “North East Sport is a CIC that delivers health activities for kids, from toddlers up to 18-year-olds.
“Through our community works, we also support families and help residents to get online with our Digital Health Hub. We have a great partnership with Monkwearmouth Academy who are really supportive. We also have support from Links for Life and North Sunderland Area Committee.
“This latest round of funding from Awards for All will really help subsidise our fun, fitness and food programme for a year for young people aged five and overs.
“With the way things are financially, anything at all we receive to help young people and families is immense.”
Mike Collier, executive head teacher at Monkwearmouth Academy, said: “What Peter does with the fun, food and fitness programme is transformational for this community. Without it, a lot of young people would be without access to such a positive event as this.”