The rising star released her new single, AWOL, on February 3, after signing with the Eurythmics legend and working with him on her records at his studio in The Bahamas last year.

It was shortly after her trip to the Caribbean that the 20-year-old from East Herrington was given the devastating news that she had an aggressive brain tumour, which has sparked the Fight for Faye campaign to pay for treatment in America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye has recently received the first stage of treatment after more than £235,000 of the £450,000 needed to pay for the treatment has been raised – and she’s determined to carry on with her love of music.

Faye Fantarrow releases new single AWOL

AWOL showcases Faye’s eclectic folk and rhythm and blues influences, with her EP soon to be released on February 10.

Faye said: "Life very rarely goes to plan but the plan was always to write, sing and perform and I’ve been lucky to be able to do that. AWOL is the title track from my forthcoming EP which I am so proud of and the fantastic opportunity I was given to work and record with Dave Stewart will be forever special to me."

Dave, who discovered the 20-year-old star and has supported her as an artist, producer co-writer and friend, said: "Faye Fantarrow is a rare jewel from the North East.

"She's from Sunderland, a city with a big heart, and there's no bigger heart than Faye's - as a songwriter and performer she tells stories to make you explode with joy or weep along with her at the dichotomy of the human spirit.

Dave and Faye in the studio last year

"Faye is one of a kind and I love her dearly as a sister, a daughter, and a great music partner. We had an unbelievable time together while recording this EP. Both in search of musical freedoms, two souls laughing constantly at the joy of creativity. I love Faye Fantarrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next stage of Faye’s fight will be to fly back to America where the cells retrieved at her last trip will be put back in her body.

The CAR T treatment involves using a patient's own T cells (a type of immune system cell), which are changed in the laboratory so they will attack cancer cells and then given back to the patient, which in Faye’s case would be the infusions direct to her brain.