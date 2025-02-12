Sunderland's Elemore Park opens sensory room and Changing Places facility

In the Elemore Park Sensory Room are, from left, Shaun Donnelly, Cllr Claire Rowntree, Cllr Iain Scott and Cllr James Blackburn.

A new sensory room for children and adults with disabilities has opened at Elemore Country Park.

The facility, which is part of the country park’s ongoing transformation and commitment to accessibility, is free to use seven days a week with no pre-booking required.

Inside the room is sensory equipment such as touch tag bean bags, tactile bubble mirrors, sensory puzzle play mats, interactive bubble fish tube, fibre optic lights and sensory mood lighting shapes and soothing music.

There are also outdoor soft play shapes and a magic carpet to build on sunny days.

Inside the new Elemore Park Sensory Room.

This complements a new Changing Places facility with toilets designed for people with disabilities and complex needs who require extra facilities that are not offered by standard accessible toilets.

The toilets have room for one or two carers and include equipment and support that is needed by people who may have limited mobility, such as a hoist, privacy screens and an adult-sized changing bench.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, who Chairs the Elemore Park Steering Group said: "Opening the sensory room is about creating a safe and accessible space for members of the community as part of our ongoing commitment to making the country park accessible for all.

"I hope with its growing popularity that more people living with disabilities can use this facility to feel welcome and included."

"The sensory room and the Changing Places facility, which we opened last year, are both great additions to the fantastic attractions already on offer at Elemore Country Park that bring families coming back time after time."

Work transforming the former golf club into a country park started in 2022.

This has included opening a café and garden centre which is run by Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Community Interest Company, which also runs the popular Bishopwearmouth Garden Centre and cafe in Chester Road in Sunderland city centre. Elemore’s team of employees also includes adults with disabilities as part of the country park's commitment to accessibility.

A children's play area opened near the café in March 2024, has also proved popular.

Ongoing improvements to the natural habitats in the park are increasing the biodiversity and ecological value of the park, with more planned over the next year.

There are further plans to the install more seating and signage explaining the heritage and wildlife within the park and further improve pathways across the site to enable residents to easily move around, as well as providing access from local housing estates.

Elemore Park’s sensory room and Changing Places facilities are open during the garden centre and cafe opening times (Monday to Saturday 9am to 4:30pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm).

Cafe open hours: Monday to Saturday 9am to 4:30pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

To find out more about the transformation of Elemore Country Park, visit Elemore Park – MySunderland.