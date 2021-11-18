Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip is back - here's how you can claim your place

Sunderland Lions Club has been organising the dip for the best part of half a century, but the Covid pandemic put paid to the event last year for the first time in its history.

Now it is back after the Lions reached an agreement with Sunderland City Council and the Marine Activities Association at Roker for the use of their facilities.

But with the need still to adhere to social distancing, this year’s event will see several changes.

There will be two levels of entry – silver entries will pay £15 to the Lions and simply turn in their cars and park up and register. Gold entries will do the same but will be able to use the changing facilities in the Marine Activities Centre in return for a £25 donation.

Dippers will be able to keep any more money they raise for their own good causes.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Harry Trueman will officially launch the dip at 11am and his wife, Mayoress Dorothy Trueman, and the couple’s daughter will be among those taking the plunge.

Lions spokeswoman Anne Fielding said the dip would raise much-needed funds for the club’s own work, which has been hit by Covid.

"The Lions have not been able to fund-raise over the past year or more but have been donating to food banks, soup kitchen and food parcels etc,” she said.

"Obviously we need to make money to continue our good work locally.

“We are limited to a maximum of 150 dippers so we need entries in as soon as possible. Some have already registered.”

She urged people to support the event: “This dip is a new experience but we call on our regulars to support us and raise money for their good cause at the same time.

"Sunderland Lions club have organised the dip for 45 years and it is a shame to see it disappear altogether, so come on everyone, let’s put the joy back into Christmas and make this a regular event again.”

To enter go to the Sunderland Lions Club web page and follow the instructions, go to Boxing Day Dip 2021 or contact Lion Jim Nicol on 565 4207.

