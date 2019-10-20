Dippers race for the sea at last year's event

Sunderland Lions Club is urging Boxing Day dippers to sign up now for the annual event.

Numbers are limited for the event and with places allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, the Lions are asking people to register early if they want o guarantee their place.

Lions spokeswoman Anne FIelding said: “Last year we had 180 dippers who raised an estimated £16,753 for their chosen charity or good cause.

Even Noah made it last year

“Dippers need to be 12-years-old and over and team leaders need to be sure everyone is fit enough to take part.

“The dip will once again be from the Grand Hotel, Seaburn with registration from 915am to 10.45am, then fancy dress judging by the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland and the President of the Lions Club.

“The procession to the sea is at 11am.”

Dippers pay a set fee – which the Lions use to cover the cost of the event and their own charity work - and are then free to keep whatever more they raise for their own causes.

Gilead comes to Seaburn

“The charge is £25 per dipper,” said Anne.

“This helps with the expenses involved in organising the Dip and the remainder is put into the Lions’ charity account to be distributed throughout the year to many and various causes. Recently the Lions sent £500 to the Swaledale flood relief programme and also £500 to the Bahamas relief fund.”

The closure of the Seaburn Centre in 2017 had left the future of the Dip in doubt until bosses at the seafront Grand Hotel stepped in to offer the event a new home.

The Lions are also hoping for a bumper turn-out of spectators: “Last year the beach collection raised £1,044.85 which was brilliant,” said Anne.

A bevy of flying carpets brave the chill

“Hopefully the crowds will come again to support the magnificent Dippers and to help swell the funds. So come on, work on those wonderful fancy dress ideas and register.

To enter visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/sunderland_uk/page-6.php to download either a team form or an individual form.