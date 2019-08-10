The Beacon of Light is part of RIBA Great British Buildings series of talks and tours around the country.

The Beacon, which was officially opened by the Countess of Wessex in March, is one of four North East buildings chosen by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) to feature in a special programme.

Great British Buildings 2019 invites families across the UK to experience breathtaking buildings first hand.

Talks, tours and opportunities will be taking place across the UK between September and December – with an event at the Beacon on Wednesday, September 18.

Official opening of the Beacon of Light by HRH Countess of Wessex

Amanda Khan, RIBA North East Regional Director, said: ​“We’re excited to give the public this rare chance to go behind the scenes and see first-hand what makes each award-winning building so special.”

Other North East buildings included in the showcase are the Spanish City at Whitley Bay, the Architecture & Built Environment Department at Northumbria University and Janet Nash House, County Durham.