Sunderland's Back on the Map receives funding boost for its community hot meals
Karbon Homes have awarded funding to Sunderland-based charity, Back on the Map, to further improve the services offered to the Hendon community.
Back on the Map provide a multitude of social, educational, cultural, employment, training and welfare services, as well as investing in homes throughout Hendon.
Their general programme consists of 20 different activities, which are mainly volunteer led. They also run a Warm Welcome Programme, which runs twice a week, and has previously relied on food donations from a Greggs outlet.
Wanting to provide hot meals for the programme, the charity had received funding to renovate the kitchen at its Carnegie Community corner in Hendon. However, they needed additional funding to replace the cooker.
Through its community investment fund, Karbon were able to give the charity £1500 to purchase a cooker as well as food to provide hot meals for its weekly “Schools Out” after school club, and the Warm Welcome Programme.
Lindsey Porter, Community Connector at Karbon Homes, said: “Whilst we only have a small number of homes in Sunderland, it’s fantastic that we can support a charity that gives so much to the Hendon Community.
“We hope to further build on this relationship with Back on the Map to further support our customers in Hendon, and the wider community.”
Back on the Map has been working for ten years, transforming Hendon, working with and for local people to change the area and lives for the better. In addition to its Community Corner, the charity hosts its weekly programme of activities at additional venues The Workshop and YES Centre.