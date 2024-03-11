Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karbon Homes have awarded funding to Sunderland-based charity, Back on the Map, to further improve the services offered to the Hendon community.

(left) Lindsey Porter Karbon Homes, (right) Rachael Brown Back on the Map

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back on the Map provide a multitude of social, educational, cultural, employment, training and welfare services, as well as investing in homes throughout Hendon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their general programme consists of 20 different activities, which are mainly volunteer led. They also run a Warm Welcome Programme, which runs twice a week, and has previously relied on food donations from a Greggs outlet.

Wanting to provide hot meals for the programme, the charity had received funding to renovate the kitchen at its Carnegie Community corner in Hendon. However, they needed additional funding to replace the cooker.

Through its community investment fund, Karbon were able to give the charity £1500 to purchase a cooker as well as food to provide hot meals for its weekly “Schools Out” after school club, and the Warm Welcome Programme.

Lindsey Porter, Community Connector at Karbon Homes, said: “Whilst we only have a small number of homes in Sunderland, it’s fantastic that we can support a charity that gives so much to the Hendon Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to further build on this relationship with Back on the Map to further support our customers in Hendon, and the wider community.”