Sunderland’s 18 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Seaburn, Fulwell and Fatfield

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £43,500, while the lowest is £25,800.

The ONS breaks Sunderland down into 36 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £43,500

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Hill View and Tunstall. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £43,100

The neighbourhood with the joint third highest average household income was Fulwell. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £40,900

The neighbourhood with the joint third highest average household income was Seaburn. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £40,900

The neighbourhood with the fifth highest average household income was Herrington and Doxford. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £40,600

The neighbourhood with the sixth highest average household income was Hall Farm. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £38,700

The neighbourhood with the seventh highest average household income was Springwell and Usworth There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £38,600

The neighbourhood with the eighth highest average household income was Oxclose and Lambton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £37,100

The neighbourhood with the ninth highest average household income was Newbottle and Penshaw. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £36,900

The neighbourhood with the tenth highest average household income was Columbia, Barmston and Teal Farm. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £36,500

The neighbourhood with the 11th highest average household income was Shiney Row. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £36,300

The neighbourhood with the 12th highest average household income was Barnes Park. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £35,900

The neighbourhood with the 13th highest average household income was Washington Town Centre and Biddick. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £35,400

The neighbourhood with the 14th highest average household income was Albany and Blackfell. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,900

The neighbourhood with the 15th highest average household income was Ryhope. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,500

The neighbourhood with the 16th highest average household income was Houghton Town. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,200

The neighbourhood with the 17th highest average household income was Pallion South and High BaRNES . There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,100