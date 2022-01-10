Sunderland world record holder 'Wheely Lee' takes on next challenge after beating covid twice and tearing knee ligaments

Lee Williamson, 50, from Penshaw is set to take on world record for the furthest distance covered in a calendar week on a wheel chair trainer - a type of machine that enables those in a wheel chair to exercise in a confined space.

The challenge means Lee, who has two daughters, will attempt to accomplish more than 400km from Monday, January 10 at Everyone Active Leisure Centre in Washington with support from Invictus Active who are helping with the active trainer.

The former professional chef once worked for The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, until epilepsy ended his aspirations and later suffered a stroke 14 years ago which resulted in him losing all movement down his right side.

Lee will begin his challenge on Monday.

In 2019 Lee broke a Guinness World Record at the Great North Run where he became the fastest individual to complete a half marathon in a wheel chair using only one arm.

Then earlier last year he broke that record after completing another half marathon challenge in his wheelchair.

The fundraiser was also hospitalised twice with covid before he tore his knee ligaments during his last half marathon.

All money raised from the event will be donated to the Macmillan charity.

Following Lee's father recent diagnosis off lung cancer he is 'even more determined' to challenge himself.

He said: “The family has been rocked by the news of my father’s lung cancer diagnosis and for me it means I’m even more determined to help support him and Macmillan – a cancer charity that’s really stepped up for my family in the past - in any way I can.

“I’m taking on this challenge to show people that anyone can attempt a World Record you don’t need the best equipment, or even the best functioning body to succeed; you just need to try; that’s how great things happen.”

Lee will need to achieve close to 20km per hour in a wheel chair trainer for 12 and a half hours a day to complete the challenge which will end at 11am on January 17.

You can donate to Lee’s fundraiser here and watch a live stream of Lee’s final day on his Facebook page.

