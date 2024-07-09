Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance celebrates a year of helping the community
An alliance bringing together over 100 voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations in Sunderland is celebrating a year of helping people in need.
One year since its formation, the Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance (SVSA) has brought together hundreds of organisations, from small community groups to large charities, to help amplify the impact of their life-changing work.
Based in the city’s east end, the SVSA is headed up by manager Tracy Hassan and a team of ten experts.
Tracy said: “The Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector is part of the social fabric of our city. Without it, it’s hard to imagine what life would be like for so many of our residents.
“We have seen unprecedented demand placed on the sector over recent years. The pandemic, the energy crisis and now a wider cost of living crisis means that residents are looking to grassroots support organisations - whether that be charities or community groups - to give them sorely needed help.
“The more we do to build a stronger and more resilient VCSE in Sunderland, the better we will serve our communities.”
There are currently over 100 organisation who have joined SVSA which provides support including aspects such as business development and service strategy, budget planning, governance and management, bid writing and funding applications.
One organisation to have benefited from this support is Kalanikehtan Indian Arts, Music & Sports CIC, which approached SVSA for support around project planning and funding to deliver 12 months of activities.
The SVSA secured the funding to deliver a range of diverse activities aimed at boosting physical activity, enhancing mental health, promoting diversity, and fostering community cohesion through Indian culture.
Jinu George, director of Kalanikehtan Indian Arts, Music & Sports CIC, said: “Without the help and support of SVSA, our programme couldn’t be delivered.”
Managing director of Sunderland law firm Richard Reed, Sarah Reid, has recently been appointed as chair of the Alliance where she is joined on the board by chief executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia.
Sarah said: “We know that the city has a spirit of collegiality, and, with that, groups and organisations emerge to meet local needs.
“We want to nurture and support those that are playing an important part in improving the lives of people across Sunderland, building stronger more resilient communities in the process.”
