Sunderland travel influencer on her lockdown life in the North East
A Sunderland woman has shared an insight into her life as a travel blogger living in the North East after the pandemic halted her international trips abroad.
Dannielle Noonan, 29 who lives in Pallion runs travel and lifestyle blog ‘While I’m Young’ to share her favourites places to visit around the North East after travelling around the world as a travel blogger came to an end following the pandemic.
The blogger has been on trips across all seven continents working with tourists, boards and local travel companies to share her experience and destination guides about local culture and food while also living in Dubai for 14 months after taking a job in the digital department at Emirates airline.
But since the pandemic hit, the English literature graduate has been exploring destinations ‘on her doorstep’ and sharing her experience to her blog readers and 12.9K followers on Instagram.
Dannielle said: “I set up my website when I was 19 to write about my travelling adventures for three months, then I lived in Dubai for 14 months and people seemed to enjoy reading my tips and experience about living out there – It went from there really.
"Unfortunately, I had to come home when the pandemic hit but it’s actually given me a new opportunity to explore the North East.”
Read More
The 29-year-old, who is also a social media marketing manager says her blogging about travel, fashion and lifestyle is now a passion rather than a full time role.
After incredible trips across the globe including Thailand, Columbia and Saint Lucia, Dannielle now spends her time blogging about trips in the UK.
She said: “I love blogging and travelling to new places in the UK because it’s all on my doorstep and it’s a nice feeling when I receive messages from people saying they’ve used my itinerary or tips.”
Dannielle has recently taken trips around Durham, Northumberland and Scotland and plans to cover more destinations across Sunderland.
She said: “If it wasn’t for the pandemic then I would never be writing about what’s here in the North East and it’s an exciting time, particularly with UK breaks becoming more popular.
"Sunderland can get bad rep but there is so much to do here and I am planning on exploring that.”
You can follow Danielle’s adventures here.