Over the next two weeks, part owner of the longstanding Sunderland travel company, Lee Tate, will be travelling across Europe as part of a mercy mission to help those in need rather than facilitating a holiday for local families.

The Park Lane shop have been collecting vital supplies of non-perishable foods and medical supplies which they will be delivering in two convoys of coaches, one setting off this Friday (April 8) and another on Sunday April 17.

Lee, 51, felt compelled to act after seeing the harrowing images on the television of Ukrainian homes coming under a bombardment of Russian missile strikes as families fled across the border into Poland to seek sanctuary.

Tate's Travel part owner Lee Tate and Gardiners Holidays Managing Director Adrian Smith getting set for their mercy mission to relocate Ukrainian refugee families.

He said: “These people are in a desperate situation and you can’t not be moved by the scenes witnessed on the television – it gives you a lump in your throat. I wanted to support the donation of items as well as to head out there and provide help with the unloading of items and relocating of people to a safe place.

"A lot of these people will be terrified after what they’ve experienced and I just want to feel like I’m doing something to help.”

To complete their mercy mission, Tate’s Travel have teamed up with their long time tour provider, Gardiners Holidays coach company, based in Morpeth.

One of the coaches will be driven by managing director, Adrian Smith, who will be leading the convoy on the 18 hour dive to the Ukrainian border, via the Newcastle to Amsterdam ferry.

Gardiners Holidays Managing Director Adrian Smith onboard one of the coaches which will be used to relocate fleeing refugee families from Ukraine.

Adrian, 46, said: “My whole thought process in wanting to get involved is that if my wife and children were in this situation – having to flee their homes on their own with only the clothes they have on their back – then I would want someone to step in and help them.

"The coaches will be full of supplies which we will be delivering to Chelm, 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. The plan is to then load the coaches with refugee families and their pets and transport them to safe locations in Europe – probably Germany and the city of Frankfurt.

"I know it’s going to be a heartbreaking experience and will bring tears to my eyes.”

Both bosses have been delighted with the response they’ve received to the appeal, with Tate’s Travel also using its social media platforms to promote the initiative.

Two of the coaches which will be used to transport aid and then relocate Ukrainian refugee families.

Lee said: “We’ve had a fantastic response with donations from the general public as well as local schools and scout groups. I think a lot of organisations had collected items but weren’t sure how they were going to get them to where they are needed, until they have thankfully seen our appeal.”

Also assisting as part of the coach convoy is Cochranes Coaches in Peterlee.

Owner Ian Cochrane said: “We are happy to be working with Gardiners Holidays and Tate’s Travel in assisting refugees with supplies and transport to safety.”