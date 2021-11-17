Riverside Sunderland will play host to a spectacular 15-minute aerial display on New Year’s Eve, with live on-stage entertainment, on-street activity and plenty of food and drink choices as part of a family-focused celebration to see in the new year.

With a family-friendly 6pm start, the evening will also see Metro Radio broadcast live from the city centre.

The event is the latest part of Sunderland’s festive line-up, with Sunderland’s popular ice-rink set to return from Saturday, November 27, as well as a fair ground on the former Crowtree site and a Santa’s Grotto in the Bridges shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas programme is being delivered in partnership between Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID).

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re really pleased to be adding to the festive programme for 2021 with an event that is absolutely perfect for families.

“The 6pm start means that people will have plenty of time to come into the city centre beforehand and enjoy a family day out, or stick around after for food and drinks, so we’re thrilled to be introducing this event which we hope will bring more people into the heart of the city to enjoy their New Year celebrations.”

Sunderland will welcome New Year with a family-friendly fireworks display

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID added: “We’re delighted to have been able to reintroduce Christmas activities this year, and to add to that with a New Year’s Eve event, that will hopefully bring people into the city centre to enjoy the occasion, is fantastic.

“There will be lots for the family to enjoy. It really will be a brilliant way for Sunderland families to see in 2022.”

In view of the continuing high numbers of Covid infections in the city, members of the public planning to attend the city’s festive events are being asked to take precautions such as wearing a face covering, adhering to social distancing where possible and taking a lateral flow test before attending, to keep themselves and others safe. Anyone feeling unwell is advised to stay at home.

For further information on the festive programme in the city, visit: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/christmas and to book the ice rink which will be in place until January 2, visit www.sunderlandicerink.co.uk.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.