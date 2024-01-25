Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Holocaust Memorial Day taking place on Saturday, the city will this evening (January 25) remember victims of genocide worldwide with a special service at Sunderland Minster.

The Sunderland Inter Faith Forum will hold a Holocaust Memorial Day Event based around the theme of 'Fragility of Freedom’.

Guest speaker Leslie Urbach will be sharing the story of her mother Eva who along with her three sisters escaped persecution in Nazi Germany to seek refuge in The UK and Argentina.

Eva's parents were murdered at Auschwitz on February 19, 1943.

A Faith Fourm spokesperson said: "This event brings us all together to remember and learn about Nazi persecution and the genocides that have followed in Cambodia, Darfur, Rwanda and Bosnia, in the hope the actions of ordinary people will prevent Genocides."

The service will see musical performances from Redby Academy choir, Thornhill School choir and violinist Judith Johnson.

Attending the event will be Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, and The Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear Ms Susan Wear.

Cllr Trueman said: "It’s so important that we commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day each year as it ensures we never forget the lives lost and helps us to teach future generations about the consequences of racism and hatred.

"I'd ask everyone in Sunderland to help us commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and join this special memorial service at Sunderland Minster as we remember the victims of genocides worldwide."

The service will take place at 6.30pm in Sunderland Minster.