Sunderland to host community event to remember murdered MP Jo Cox
A charity event commmorating MP Jo Cox is being held in Sunderland’s East End on Saturday, 22 June.
The afternoon, funded by the charity Spirit of 2012 which promotes the legacy of the London Olympics, is one of 32 Great Get Together events across the UK to “unite communities in a moment of shared remembrance and celebration of Jo Cox’s values.”
The MP for Batley and Spen was murdered by Thomas Mair in 2016.
The event, is from 12pm to 3pm, at Chance Community Centre, Rickaby Street. The Jo Cox Foundation is behind almost 6,000 events across the country, with community picnics, coffee mornings, fetes and more.
Hendon councillor, Michael Mordey, said: “The Great Get Together events are a brilliant way of uniting communities and bringing local people together and we’re delighted that the East End has been awarded £400 by Spirit of 2012 to host such an event.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The East End has always been somewhere with a tight-knit community and such an event can only help strengthen the bond between local residents. It should be a great day for all involved.”
Debbie Lye, of Spirit of 2012, said: “We’re delighted to be joining with the Jo Cox Foundation to host Great Get Togethers across the country, and have no doubt that all our events will harness a spirit of togetherness to unite different faiths, ethnicities and ages in a moment of celebration and smiles.”
Catherine Anderson, of the Jo Cox Foundation, added: “We’re especially excited about this collaboration with Spirit of 2012 because we share so many values – around tolerance, community, cohesion, and compassion.