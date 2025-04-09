Sunderland to benefit from share of £18.2m to improve flood defences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

27,000 more homes and businesses across the region, including here in Sunderland, are set to benefit from enhanced flood protection thanks to £18.2 million of funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will see 49 new North East flood schemes introduced by the Environment Agency which will also create construction and infrastructure jobs and boost the local economy.

The Environment Agency is investing millions of pounds to improve flood defences in Sunderland. | se

The North East is to benefit from a share of £2.65 billion of Government funding over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has announced a list of projects set to benefit including Sunderland City Council’s Deptford Culvert, North Moor Lane, and Hetton Culvert projects.

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: “Protecting communities in North East England from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority.

“The delivery of the schemes in the North East will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

“Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the funding will also be invested in the Greatham North East Flood Alleviation Scheme - the largest project in the Tees Tidelands Programme, which looks to reduce the risk of flooding, help nature recover and reconnect people with the River Tees estuary.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from first-hand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting 49 schemes in the North East, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”