Three years on from the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Sunderland is showing its solidarity with the war torn country by lighting up some of the city’s most famous landmarks in the colours of the country’s national flag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penshaw Monument and Fulwell Windmill will be illuminated in blue and yellow to mark the initial invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces which took place on February 24, 2022.

Penshaw Monument illuminated in the colours of the Ukraine national flag. | Sunderland City Council

Sunderland landmarks were first lit up in the Ukrainian national colours of yellow and blue in March 2022 as part of a world-wide demonstration of solidarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have since been lit to mark the February invasion anniversaries and on Thursday 24 August 2023 they were lit as Ukraine Independence Day was exactly 18 months since the beginning of the invasion.

On Saturday February 22 between 6pm and 8pm, the city is also hosting a Concert of Remembrance at Roker's Salvation Army Centre in memory of those who have perished in the conflict.

Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Allison Chisnall, who is due to attend the Roker remembrance event, said: "Three years on from Russia's invasion, the daily news headlines remind us of why we stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

"This Concert of Remembrance is an opportunity to reflect on what has happened, and what may yet come to happen as we remember and honour the lives affected by the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let us all unite in solidarity and offer support and hope to those who continue to be impacted by this dreadful conflict.

"Over the last three years our city has demonstrated its solidarity and stood side-by-side with its citizens and we can do so again in coming days at this event and as we light landmarks."

The Remembrance Concert is at Salvation Army, 4 Roker Avenue, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR6 0BY. Anyone is welcome to attend.