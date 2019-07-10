Adam Pace collected the Game Making Award in the 15 to 18-year-old category at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Young Game Designers (YGD) ceremony held at its headquarters in Piccadilly in London’s West End.

Adam’s winning game Wip explores friendship, loss and moving forward as you defeat characters with the help of an artificial intelligence friend whose story lies in the hands of the player.

Adam Pace, pictured with his grandfather Noel Pace, when they were on holiday in Cyprus in 2008.

It was inspired by the loss of Adam’s Granddad, Noel Pace last July, aged 76.

Adam said: “My granda Noel was an inspiration to all the family throughout his life. He was a very precise and creative person who would always find innovative solutions to any problems. I wanted to be able solve problems like he did I think that's why I was drawn to coding.

“He'd also always be a source of guidance to everyone and would say things that would always stick with people.

“To this day I'm still told quotes that stick in my head and make me strive to think and act like he did.”

Adam Pace has been declared the winner of the Game Making 15 to 18 award, for his game Wip.

It is the second time Adam’s work has been recognised, as he was a finalist in the annual competition last year.

After collecting his award, Adam said: “It feels surprising to win, you never really expect it and it hasn’t really sunk in. There were so many good games and I am over the moon.

“My inspiration came from an idea about AI – Artificial Intelligence – but when we had a loss in the family it changed how the game acted out and it became a metaphor and a coping mechanism to deal with it.

In a written message to attendees and the young finalists, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and President of BAFTA, praised the youngsters for their work to address the social issues they face.