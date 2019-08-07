Richie Jordan.

The 33-year-old was part of the Grangetown Florists side preparing for the first game of the season in the Sunderland Sunday League this weekend.

The centre midfielder had scored a penalty in a pre-season friendly against Wearmouth which ended in a 3-1 win on Sunday, July 28, and had also claimed a goal for the club when it took on Ryhope CW last Thursday.

His teammate Scott Anthony, 30, said the side became concerned when Richie failed to pick up one of the squad and did not turn out for the side when they played a friendly atch against Hylton Castle TC Plastics FC in the lead on Sunday morning.

His friends were at a Christening later that day when they received the devastating news Richie, who lived in Grangetown, had died in the collision at 1.45am that morning.

He was travelling as a passenger when a white Mercedes C-Class and a black Vauxhall Corsa crashed near the A690 Durham Road junction and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers as police inquiries continue into the crash.

Richie Jordan, pictured forth from left in the back row, with his Grangetown Florists in a photo taken a week before his death in an A19 collision.

While rival teams Ryhope CW and Sunderland RCA have paid tribute to Richie and plan their own way of honouring him, his fellow Grangetown Florist players have said they plan hold their own.

The side will hold a minute’s silence before the game against the Queen Vic at 10.30am at Sunderland LGV Park, formerly known as Meadow Park, in Beechbrooke, Ryhope.

They have then invited all his friends and part teammates to a gathering at the Hendon Grange from 1pm, where they will also hold a collection to help Richie’s loved ones.

They have released a team photo, taken at the game against Wearmouth, which shows Richie fourth from the left in the back row.

Scott, who lives in Ryhope, said: “After the match on Thursday, we’d had a few pints in the Alex pub and that was the last time we saw him and expected to see him down for the match on Sunday.

“He didn’t pick up one of the lads he was supposed to be picking up, and then we found out what had happened that afternoon.

“We’re still in total shock and absolutely gutted to have lost such a top quality lad.”

Richie, who had previously played for teams including Ryhope CW and Sunderland RCA, was expected to play a key part in this season’s campaign for Grangetown Florists.

Scott added: “He was a work horse, a player who was happy to tackle and get up and down and he was pretty creative, he was just really good.

“He was just a really nice, happy go lucky lad off the pitch, always smiling.

“He was up for a laugh, but he was really serious and very different on the pitch.

“He was going to play a massive part in the season and we were all really looking forward to playing with him.

The club’s own account has tweeted: “There are no words to express how we are feeling.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Richie’s family.

“We’ve lost a great footballer and a great friend.