Sunderland sporting stars bring home string of medals from World Karate Championships

Sports stars from Sunderland have been celebrating success after bringing home a clutch of medals for the city from the WUKF World Karate Championships in Dundee.

Kawauso Karate Club in Ryhope and Tyne and Wear Kazen Kai, which has dojos in Newbottle, Grangetown and Doxford Park, saw members taking on fellow fighters from around the world, with Wearside competitors claiming a string of medals.

Mark Holt, chief instructor of Kawauso Karate Club , said: “Nine-year-old Joseph Woodward, won one of his categories, making him 2023 world champion. He also went on to achieve a silver and a bronze in his other two categories.

“Ten-year-old Riley Rogerson achieved a silver and a bronze medal at the event.”

Joseph and Riley with their medals. Submitted picture.

He added: “To compete at World level in any sport is a massive achievement and something that 99% of people will never achieve.

Submitted picture. Mark with Joseph.

“This is testament to the boys’ character, hard work and dedication over the course of many years. Both boys started in our Monday night beginner Class at Ryhope at age five. Now they are training 6-7 nights a week and competing regularly at national level.”

Tyne and Wear Kazen Kai had twelve students selected by KKO Great Britain to compete in the championships in Dundee, which took place July 13 to 16.

Submitted picture of Melissa Everett in action.

Darren Dickinson from the club said: “Expertly taught by Sensei Ed Gillespie (7th Dan), these competitors have dedicated themselves fully over the last year, training five times a week and regularly competing in international tournaments in the UK and overseas.”

Submitted picture of U8’s fighters William Hall, Cian Dickinson, Nathan Probert and Jack Everett.

The club brought home four world champions and twelve world championship medals across Individual Kumite (fighting), Team Kumite and Kata categories.

Sensei Emily Louise Wright took cold in the Team Rotation to become a three-time world champion. She then followed this with a silver medal in the Team Kumite event.

Submitted picture of Caleb Dickinson.

Caleb Dickinson won gold in the U13's Individual Ippon Kumite, following a silver medal in the U15 Teams Rotation Kumite from the day prior.

Submitted picture of Caleb Dickinson with Coach Sensei Ed Gillespie.

Submitted picture of Caleb Dickinson in action.

Nathan Probert took gold in the U8's individual kumite category, with his team mate Cian Dickinson taking the bronze medal.

Submitted picture of Cian Dickinson, Sensei Kevin Gooch and Caleb Dickinson

Jack Everett missed out on a medal due to a judge’s decision in the quarter final.

Submitted picture of Cian Dickinson

Melissa Everett led her team to gold in the U14s Team Rotation category,, beating host’s Scotland in the semi-final.

Cian Dickinson scoring a head kick

Submitted picture of Cory Smith scoring a punch.

Nathan Probert showing great sportsmanship after winning gold in the final

Submitted picture of U8’s Individual World Champion Nathan Probert and Bronze Medalist Cian Dickinson

Amelia Robson and Jessica Walsh took bronze medals for KKO GB in U17s Team Kumite and Team Rotation Kumite.

Submitted picture of U17’s Team and Team Rotation Bronze Medalists Amelia Robson and Jessica Walsh

Submitted picture. (From left to right) Back row- Sensei Ed Gillespie, Caleb Dickinson, Amelia Robson, Sensei Emily Louis Wright, Jessica Walsh, Melissa Everett, Sensei Kevin Gooch Front Row - Tiffany Dickinson, Cian Dickinson, Nathan Probert, Jack Everett, Zack Alfares, Cory Smith

Submitted picture. Nathan Probert (right) with Cian Dickinson (left)

Darren added: “In the U9s Individual Kumite category, Zach Alfares and Cory Smith both fought brilliantly, each winning their first two fights before missing out in closely contested quarter finals.

“Tiffany Dickinson loved her experience in the U8's section, winning her first fight convincingly before losing in her second.