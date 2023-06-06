Sunderland sisters step back in time to see childhood home recreated as part of Beamish Museum's new 1950s town

Two semi-detached houses from Rochdale Road, in Red House, have been recreated at Beamish as part of its huge Remaking Beamish project, which brings the museum closer to living memory with a whole host of ‘50s exhibits.

The houses, which are still standing in the housing estate in Sunderland, are typical of council housing built in the post-war period when house building boomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East had one of the largest expansions of council housing in Britain during the 1950s and the homes were chosen to be recreated after being put to the public vote.

Linda Gilmore and Brenda O’Neill’s childhood home won a public vote to be copied after being nominated on behalf of their mother Esther Gibbon

Sitting in the living room of the family home is a special moment for Linda Gilmore, 64, from Penshaw and her big sister, Brenda O’Neill, 71, from Roker as No 45 is the home in which they were raised.

Their mum Esther Gibbon was the first tenant of the house when it was a new build in 1952 and lived in it for 67 years until she passed away aged 96 in 2019.

Esther was heavily involved in the recreation of the home in which she raised her three daughters and the sisters say it’s been very emotional to step back into their "mam’s palace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda said: “It’s a real privilege and, not only that, it’s very emotive, as Beamish have done such a good job. So much of it is our house, as it was. We keep going back and remembering our mam and dad and our sister Joan.”

Linda Gilmore and Brenda O’Neill’s childhood home won a public vote to be copied after being nominated on behalf of their mother Esther Gibbon

Linda, who was born in the house in 1958, said: “It’s so authentic and real, we could almost be in that time. Mam called it her palace and it really was her palace, she absolutely loved the house and it meant so much to her and it means so much to us. It’s amazing that this house will be here for decades to come, for our ancestors, and all those who come after us, and our family won’t be forgotten.”

The house next door, also from Red House, tells the story of Polish migration after World War II and museum staff worked with several families on the project, collecting their stories, experiences and objects.

Ray Malecki’s late father Roman helped to inspire the story in the second semi-detached house. Roman left Poland as a teenager and fought with the Free Polish Forces during the Second World War, later settling in the North East with the support of the Polish Resettlement Corps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other new additions in the ongoing 1950s Town project include two police houses and their associated office from Leam Lane in Gateshead, as well as a bowling green and pavilion, which have been recreated from John Whitehead Park in Billingham, giving people the chance to try their hand at the popular 1950s sport.

Inside one of the bedrooms of the recreated home from Red House

Remaking Beamish is the biggest development in the popular museum’s history and is thanks to £10.9million awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It has already seen the opening of 1950s Front Street and its shops, which will be joined by Ryhope’s Old Grand Cinema which is set to open in 2024 after being rebuilt at the site, screening films for visitors.

Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s Chief Executive, said: “It has been such an honour for the museum to work with families and communities to share these important stories of life in the region and preserve this heritage for future generations.”

When the museum first opened in the 1970s its Edwardian exhibits were in living memory for many visitors and the 1950s town brings it forward to the living memory of generations since.

Inside the recreation of the home of Linda Gilmore and Brenda O’Neill’s childhood home

"One of our founding director’s principles was that there should always be something in Beamish people can remember and reminisce about,” explained Rhiannon. “When you go around the museum and listen to family groups chatting and talking, it’s lovely when you hear someone who can remember something and then be the engager themself, telling that story.”

:: The new 1950s exhibits will officially open to the public on Friday, June 9

Inside one of the Police Houses at Beamish Museum

Beamish Museum staff at the new 1950s bowling pavilion.jpg