Sunderland singer launches YouTube video to help raise funds for young boy diagnosed with rare disease

Musician Ben Potts, 38 has created a video for nine-year-old Will Calvert, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy (MD), to help raise funds and awareness of the condition.

William, who lives in Sunderland was diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2015 - a condition that gradually causes the muscles to weaken.

Singer Ben, who has known Will’s mum Caroline Calvert since their schooldays, has set out to support the family with his latest music video.

William Calvert in 2016 when he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at three-years-old.

As part of the video he and his band, ‘Ben and Andy,’ has filmed the family Caroline, Will, Rob, and Rosie at their home and along the pier at Roker and cut it together with footage of himself belting out his new song ‘Be Still.’

Ben, who is the Director of a home insulation company said: “I have been singing in bands doing solo projects since I was 13. We played at pubs, clubs and festivals and each year we tried to help a charity with a video.

“This is the last one we will do and so it’s fitting that I do it for the Calverts to help fund vital research into finding a cure. They are great family. I’m always happy to help them if I can.”

Will and his family are featured in Ben Potts' new music video.

The singer is hoping that his new video will raise awareness of the serious condition and also help raise more money for the family fund I’m In For Will and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Will’s mum Caroline Calvert said: “Our main aim is for the family fund to raise awareness and funds to support research to help William and all boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"Our community has been so amazing since William’s diagnosis and this video is just another example of how our community work together. I would really love to thank the whole team who worked to make it possible.

"Far too few people have heard of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and I really hope it helps to raise awareness of the condition.”

Ben’s new music video can be watched here.

