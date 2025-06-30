Sunderland shows its support for Armed Forces Day

From a flag raising ceremony to military reenactments and more, Sunderland showed its support for Armed Forces Day over the weekend.

Sunderland shows its support | Submitted

As part of the events, City Hall hosted a flag raising ceremony, paying tribute to the courage and commitment of service personnel, past and present.

The event, attended by veterans and members of the armed forces, civic leaders, and members of the public, began with a formal welcome from the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque.

The Mayor praised the vital role of the armed forces and spoke of the city’s deep gratitude for their sacrifices.

Mayor Councillor Haque said: “Today’s ceremony provides us all with the opportunity to pay tribute to all of those within the armed forces including their families and support organisations. Who continue to make a huge sacrifice and contribution for all of us.”

Holding the Armed Forces Day flag: Left to right - Mayoress Councillor Lynda Scanlan, Colonel Christopher Tearney, the Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, and Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, with Armed Forces personnel, Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey; Reverend Canon Clare MacLaren of Sunderland Minster, who is chaplain for Cllr Haque’s term of office; Lewis Atkinson, MP for Sunderland Central and Councillor Harry Trueman, Armed Forces Champion at Sunderland City Council. | Submitted

Speeches followed from Councillor Harry Trueman, Armed Forces Champion at Sunderland City Council. Colonel Christopher Tearney, Deputy Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, also paid tribute to the enduring values of service, dedication, and unity.

Canon Clare MacLaren, Provost of Sunderland Minster and Mayor’s Chaplain, offered a blessing and led attendees in prayer before the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag.

Meanwhile, there was a whole host of activity at Seaburn Rec for the popular Armed Forces Weekend.

Sunderland AFC were among those who showed their support for the weekend, which featured stalls, military vehicles, championship wrestling, a dog show and more, with organisers thanking all those who came along over the two days and showed their support.