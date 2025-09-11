Sunderland set for economic boost as new university students arrive in city

New arrivals to the city are set to bring a jolt of economic activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Sunderland is welcoming thousands of students this week for Freshers’ Week.

Freshers event at the University of Sunderland City Campus | David Wood

And with the new wave of students making the city home for the next three years, businesses and organisations can expect some new custom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report from London Economics and Universities UK International in 2023, international students alone contributed £74.3m to the Sunderland Central economy in the academic year 2021/22.

During Freshers' Week, thousands of students can expect a range of activity and events put on by the University and YourSU to welcome them to the city.

YourSU, the student’s union at the University of Sunderland, has a week packed full of ways for new students to get involved from city tours and beach socials to the annual Freshers’ Fair (17 September).

A range of businesses and organisations from around the city are also set to take part in this year’s Freshers’ fair including well-known brands like Domino’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeoye, YourSU President: Sunderland, said: "We are excited to welcome all the Freshers to our amazing city as they embark on their incredible student adventure. YourSU has a fantastic line-up of events planned to have you feeling right at home in Sunderland."

YourSU will be partnering once again with venue and club Independent to offer wristbands that students can buy that will provide access to 8 nights of events plus a range of discounts at independent bars and restaurants across Sunderland.

Students attend the University of Sunderland Freshers Fair | David Wood

New students can expect to enjoy what Sunderland has to offer, including shopping at the Bridges Shopping Centre, experiencing its award-winning coastline at Roker and Seaburn beaches or exploring the city’s vibrant food and drink offerings, including the Sheepfold Stables and STACK Seaburn.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), said: “It’s great to be welcoming the students again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influx adds to the vibrancy of the area and with so much going on we like to think that the students will have a great experience while they are studying here.

“The businesses love it when the students arrive as it drives footfall and spend into their businesses and they are very keen to welcome and support the students and to help them to enjoy new experiences in Sunderland.”

Team Sunderland, the University’s sports student service, will also hold its annual Sport and Fitness Fair in CitySpace (24 September), showcasing it 30-plus clubs that compete nationally and other sporting and wellness opportunities at the University that students can get involved in.

Team Sunderland Sport Development Assistant Manager Laura Hockaday said: “The Sport and Fitness Fair is a great opportunity for students to find out about all the sport on offer to them during their time at the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can sign up for a club, join the gym and get involved with the Just Play programme. We’re excited to welcome all the new students to Sunderland.”

Find out more about what’s going on at Freshers’ Week, including the range of activities by YourSU, here: https://www.sunderlandsu.co.uk/yourfreshers