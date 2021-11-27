Precious Alexis Maranon, 13, a pupil at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, was one of a Guinness world record 606,049 entries from 7,479 schools to enter the Royal Mail competition.

The competition was open to UK children aged 4-14, to design a stamp to celebrate their “Heroes of the Pandemic”. The year 8 student’s stunning design, created when she was still only 12, shows an NHS worker, Captain Tom Moore and a teacher.

The competition’s designs highlight the role of key workers and others in keeping the UK going.

The 24 regional winners were selected by a special judging panel consisting of the family of Captain Tom, Prime Minister Boris Johnston, Baroness Floella Benjamin and Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail.

Precious, from Plains Farm, has won £500 in gift vouchers and £500 for her school. She now moves to the next stage of the competition and her design may be one of eight to appear on a stamp in 2022.

The final eight designs will be chosen by the Prince of Wales.

Precious said: “I thought I might as well see what I can do with my art skills. I’ve never really entered a competition, so I thought I would give it a try and see how well I can do.

“It’s a picture of people who have really helped during the pandemic. My teachers have encouraged me to still do well. The NHS has been a big part in helping people physically and Captain Tom was a really significant figure and I wanted to include him.

“It’s quite shocking. I’ve never really expected something like this.”

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Tom, said: “It was such a joy to be a part of the Heroes of the Pandemic competition, Benjie, Georgia (Captain Tom’s grandchildren) and I were touched to see so many designs from the children of my father.

“A great effort from all involved and a lovely representation of the key workers during the pandemic.”

St Anthony’s deputy head, Michael McDonagh, said: “We’re all very proud of Precious and it reflects well on how art is taught across our whole school.”

