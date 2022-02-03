Colin Watchman, site manager at St Michael’s School in Houghton, passed away in March 2020, aged 63, from a heart attack.

His death devastated the school where he’d worked since 2003, but to honour his memory pupils are raising funds for a defibrillator, as well as a memorial plaque to Mr Watchman.

As well as hosting a fun run at the school, funds have been donated in lieu of Christmas cards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Michael's Catholic Primary School sponsored event to raise funds for a defibrillator with activities from Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci.

The school has teamed up with local charity, The Red Sky Foundation, which provides life-saving defibrillators for city centres, local communities, schools and also NHS hospitals.

The charity mascot was on hand at the fun run as the children did laps of the school, one class at a time. The charity also delivered a health roadshow, working with each class discussing what to do if someone becomes poorly, how to ring 999 and will show the children how to do CPR and use the defibrillator.

Class teacher Hannah Potts said: “We feel this is a fitting tribute to Mr Watchman but is also something our whole community, including our Parish, will benefit from.

"The kids had a great time on the fun day. Sergio (Petruccio) from the charity came into school with a nurse and a paramedic and taught the children invaluable skills. They only have to be used once and they could save a life, and you can’t put a price on that.”

St Michael's Catholic Primary School sponsored event to raise funds for a defibrillator.

The school also launched an online fundraiser for the defibrillator and they’re close to reaching their target.

The aim is to install the life-saving equipment on Durham Road on the way to the school, or on the nearby church so it can be used by all.

Hannah added: “It was really important for us that this be available for everyone to use. The nearest defibrillator to us is at Rainton Bridge Fire Station which is about 15 minutes away.”

Sergio Petrucci founded Red Sky Foundation with wife, Emma, after their daughter, Luna, underwent life-saving open heart surgery at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, just days before her second birthday in 2015.

St Michael's Catholic Primary School sponsored event to raise funds for a defibrillator.

The charity, which supports cardiac-related causes across the region, helps babies, children and adults living with heart conditions.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

St Michael's Catholic Primary School sponsored event to raise funds for a defibrillator.