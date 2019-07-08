Sunderland school to run low cost holiday club for summer holidays
A primary school is one of just dozens nationwide to host a prestigious summer holiday club aimed at helping both children and their families.
Plains Farm Academy, in Tudor Grove, Plains Farm, Sunderland, will be one of 70 venues across the country for the annual Sainsbury’s Active Kids Holiday Club.
Launched in association with the supermarket chain and run by fully-qualified sports and arts coaches, it provides a range of pursuits for pupils aged five to 15 during the first five weeks of the upcoming school holidays.
As well as keeping youngsters active during their extended break, it also aims to help working families and those who may not have the budget to keep their children continually entertained.
Activities on offer are expected to include gymnastics, tennis, cricket, dodgeball and dance.
Academy headteacher Lesley Cassidy said the club was not just open to Plains Farm pupils, adding: “We have fantastic facilities here at Plains Farm and we want the wider community to share them.
“There is so much sport, arts and craft activities on offer and hope it will be enjoyable for children and helpful to their families.”
The club begins on Monday, July 22, and runs from 9am-4pm on Mondays-Fridays with the £7.50 daily cost including a packed lunch.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “With many parents spending £34 per day on childcare, we hope that our new clubs will provide parents with a cost-effective alternative to help keep the kids entertained this summer.”
Further details about the club, which is run by leading holiday club provider Premier Education, are available at www.activekids.sainsburys.co.uk