Sunderland school nationally recognised for providing 'best possible careers advice and guidance'
A Sunderland school has been nationally recognised for its work in supporting students as they take their next steps into the world of work.
Sandhill View Academy, based on Grindon Lane, has completed Stage 3 (Gold) of the Inspiring IAG Quality Award – the Careers Education, Information and Guidance Quality Award.
The accolade recognises the school’s commitment to providing high-quality careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG).
It meets the Quality in Careers Standards, the national quality award for (CEIAG) in schools, colleges and work-based learning.
The school spent two years working towards the Government recognised qualification, with the school undergoing a rigorous assessment day where it was inspected by representatives from the Quality in Careers Standard.
During the inspection, school staff had to demonstrate how their overall careers provision met the national assessment and accreditation criteria.
This included securing independent and impartial careers advice and guidance for young people and working with employers and the full range of external partners including further education.
The assessor was impressed by the way in which CEIAG is embedded in all aspects of academy life by all staff, making the school a model of excellent practice for others to follow.
A spokesman for the school said: “Staff are now delighted that Sandhill View Academy has achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard – fully meeting the standard (Stage 3) for its careers education, information, advice and guidance provision.
“This is awarded by Inspiring IAG which is a licensed awarding body for the national standard.
“The award provides a good practice framework for organisations that work with young people and is a government recognised qualification on the quality of the careers guidance we offer students.
“Sandhill View Academy is now one of the few schools in the area to be offering the best possible careers advice and guidance as recognised by the Quality in Careers Standards.
“This has involved a lot of work in planting careers advice throughout our everyday curriculum, school website, school building and year round events.
“The school would also like to thank our recently retired director of community relations and careers leader, Hilary Akien, for all the hard work and dedication that went into gaining this award.”