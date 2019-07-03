Sunderland Samaritan saved the life of a vulnerable teenager she spotted barefoot and shivering alone on Roker beach

Police have thanked Good Samaritan Sue Smith, who raised the alarm after seeing 13-year-old Layton cold and alone on Roker beach.

Sue Smith was walking along the beach at Roker when she saw a boy paddling in the water.

After asking the teenager where his parents were, 13-year-old Layton repeatedly pointed out to sea. He was barefoot, and shivering uncontrollably due to the cold.

From left, Sue Smith, Inspector Steve Prested and Chief Inspector Sam Rennison at Southwick Police Station.

Sue, 49 sensed something was wrong and contacted Northumbria Police – but little did she know, a huge search operation was already under way to try and find Layton.

The youngster, who has autism, had been reported missing two hours earlier from Hylton Castle.

Layton was later reunited with his mum Mary Cowley, who was “sick with worry” after her son had disappeared shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, June 24.

Mary said: “He was riding his scooter with his grandma going to the shops, when all of a sudden, he just vanished.

“We didn’t think he will have gone far, but as we searched for him and time dragged on, I began to feel sick – I began to fear something serious had happened.

“I just couldn’t believe it when they said he’d been found down on the beach in Roker. We’ve never been down there before on foot – he must have remembered the route while we were on the bus or something.

“He loves the sea, but we’d have never guessed that he’d have been able to travel that distance alone. The whole family were sick with worry, we just didn’t know what to do.

“I can’t thank Sue enough for what she did. She saved my son’s life – and it doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had she not have seen something wasn’t quite right, and called the police.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of her swift actions that helped reunite Layton with his family, Sunderland College lecturer Sue was invited into Southwick Police Station to meet with Mary and her family.

This week, she was presented with a Commander’s Compliment and greeted by Chief Inspector Sam Rennison and Inspector Steve Prested.

Sue said: “I just knew something wasn’t right. My husband and I were walking along the beach and saw this young lad who wasn’t wearing any shoes and had dropped some items of clothing in the water.

“The sea was rough, it wasn’t very warm, so I looked around and didn’t see anybody with him. When I went over and asked where his parents were, he pointed out to the sea – and I recognised that he might need help.

“I’m so relieved that Layton was safely reunited with his family. It was wonderful to meet his mother in the police station, and I’m blown away by this commendation – I just did what anybody would have done.”

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison praised Sue’s actions – and has urged others to similarly act on their instincts heading into the summer months.

Ch Insp Rennison said: “This could have so easily been a different outcome, and we are all indebted to Sue for what she did that day.

“It would have been very easy to just walk on and ignore what she had seen. However, by recognising something did not seem right and contacting police, she has reunited a young teenager with his loving family.

“She should be incredibly proud of what she has done.

“As a force, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our communities – but this shows that we also need the public’s help to provide information and raise the alarm when they see anything unusual or suspicious.