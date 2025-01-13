Sunderland sailors compete in world championships Down Under

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland sailors have been making waves down under.

Graeme Oliver competes in the Musto Skiff World Championships at Woollahra sailing club in Sydney harbour. Pictures by Michael Oliver. | Michael Oliver

A British contingent of sailors headed to Australia to compete in the Musto Skiff World Championships at Woollahra sailing club in Sydney harbour, New South Wales.

The event, featuring a high performance sailing dinghy, requires the highest levels of sailing skills and the British lads delivered in the event which finished last Friday, January 10.

Among the fleet, which included boats from around the world, were three Sunderland yachtsmen who did the city proud.

Leading the local sailors home was Fulwell-born, Graeme Oliver, 50 , who pipped another Sunderland top sailor, Danny Boatman, home as he finished an impressive seventh place ahead of Danny in eighth place and Steve Robson.

Graeme competing in Sydney | Michael Oliver

Graeme deserves a special mention as he picked up overall first place for his Masters age group while being cheered on in his efforts out on the water in front of the Sydney harbour bridge by his wife and children along with brother Michael.

The event was won by UK based, South African sailor, Andy Tarboton who performed with great skill for the whole week of races.