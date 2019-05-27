Sunderland's RNLI team call for help to track down thieves after charity tin is stolen in double garden centre break-in

Thieves snatched a RNLI charity box during a double raid which also saw them steal tools and furniture from a Sunderland garden centre.

The Grange Garden Centre, in Thompson Road, Southwick, was first targeted at around 2am on Wednesday.

Sunderland's RNLI team has supported the centre in its appeal following the break-ins which saw one of the charity's tins taken.

Business bosses believe two men smashed the door to the shop and stole the collection box alongside a drill and other tools.

The centre was then hit for a second time at around 7pm on Saturday, when garden furniture and ornaments were taken.

The company is offering a reward to help trace who is responsible for the burglaries.

A spokesman for the RNLI team, which has help share the centre's appeal, said: "As a charity we rely heavily on local businesses who agree to have one of our collection boxes on their counters allowing customers to make a donation to help us keep our volunteers afloat.

"Unfortunately one of these businesses has been broken into twice in the last week.

"Please help the local police identify those involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.