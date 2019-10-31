Sunderland RFC (red/yellow/black) in action last season.

England face South Africa in their first RWC final in 12 years on Saturday, seeing excitement and interest in the game mounting.

And Sunderland RFC- currently riding high in Durham and Northumberland Two - aim to build on the expected influx of youngsters into the game.

The Ashbrooke-based club have, over the years, produced a string of England players, officials and top-level referees.

With three senior mens teams, women's, touch rugby, junior and minis from 6 to 18, club bosses are determined to grow the legacy of England's magical journey to the final, including an historic win over the All Blacks.

Chairman Paul Geehan said, "We are determined to link up with different people from across the city, get it out there to the wider public, that we are here for the city: come along and give rugby a try."

With further plans for a string of schools' tournaments and walking rugby for over 60s, Paul added, "We need to make sure we build our own legacy from this, reach out to Sunderland, show what rugby is about and encourage people of all ages to give it a go."

The club itself will be open from 8am in Saturday, with the bar open at 8.30am, with interest extending as far afield as Southend fans hoping to catch the game, before heading to Stadium of Light in the afternoon.