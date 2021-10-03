Scott Lynn before and after losing weight

Scott Lynn, 48, from Houghton, joined Slimming World in September 2020 weighing 16st 7.5lbs – and now one year later has transformed himself, reaching his target weight of 12st.

Scott, who is used to being around tempting foods all day due to his line of business, was recently featured in Slimming World magazine.

Sadly his weight-loss journey took place while caring for his ill dad Thomas, who passed away after a nine-year battle with lung cancer earlier in 2021.

The loss of his dad was devastating for Scott, but he said Slimming World and the support of his group kept him going and made him more determined than ever to keep losing weight.

He said: “It was really hard trying to focus on losing weight while caring for my dad, and then after he passed away.

"After he passed, losing weight and Slimming World was one of the things that kept sane. I just tried to keep my head in it and stay focused. It really helped me get through it.

“Recently featuring in Slimming World Magazine made me feel really special and proud of what I’ve achieved. It was a great experience.”

During his weight loss journey Scott found his success came from planning ahead, batch cooking and using the Slimming World app to help him.

For most of his time at Slimming World, Scott attended virtual sessions before moving into in person classes with the Houghton Slimming World group at the Glendale Club.

Dropping from a 42 inch to a 32 inch waist, Scott has a new found confidence and encourages anyone wanting to lose weight to bite the bullet and try Slimming World.

He added: “My advice would be just do it, don’t put it off. The support is amazing and it can really help you come out of your shell and boost your confidence.”

Classes at the Houghton Slimming World group at the Glendale Club are at 9am, 5.30pm and 7pm with consultant Jackie Fletcher who can be contacted for details on 07944142829.