Service personnel and veterans from across the city will join the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, when Wearside pays its respects at the annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the War Memorial in Burdon Road on Sunday 14 November.

The parade, which sets off from Sunderland Civic Centre at 10.35am, will be led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, 8 Rifles and crew members from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson, are among the units taking part.

Sunderland Remembrance Parade 2019

As in previous years, 4th Regiment will also be providing two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11 am.

This will be followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and on the memorial wall which was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces when salute will be taken by Lt Col ME Brocklesby RA., Mrs Susan Winfield, OBE Lord-Lieutenant and the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman from the steps of the Museum in Borough Road.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, said: "I know that last year many people really missed being able to mark Remembrance Sunday by attending the service and parade at the War Memorial. It's always been such an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country.

In view of the continuing high numbers of Covid infections in the city, members of the public are advised to take precautions such as wearing a face covering, adhering to social distancing where possible and taking a lateral flow test before attending.

Remembrance Services are also being held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village.

