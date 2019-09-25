Sunderland real ale enthusiasts ready for annual beer festival
Hundreds of drinkers are expected to descend upon an annual beer festival next week.
The 11th Sunderland Beer and Cider Festival takes place at The Point, in Holmeside, Sunderland city centre, from Thursday, October 3, to Saturday, October 5.
Around 40 different drinks will be on offer with local breweries represented by Maxim Brewery and Darwin Brewery.
The festival is organised by volunteers from the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of beer drinkers champion the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).
Branch spokesman Michael Wynne said: “We have put together a range of 30 cask conditioned real ales from around the country.
“There will be beer from breweries that have not been seen in the city before and a bespoke beer from Sunderland- based Darwin Brewery.
“We will have most beer styles including milds, bitters, stouts, porters, fruit beers and modern pale ales. We will also have 10 real ciders.”
Additional attractions on October 3 include a screening of A Passion for Vaux, the recent movie marking 20 years since the iconic city brewery’s closure, and meet the brewer and cider maker sessions.
October 5 will feature music while customers will be able to try three different beers in third pint glasses throughout the festival.
The festival is open from 4pm-11pm on October 3 and noon-11pm on both October 4 and October 5.
It will be the third successive year that the event has taken place at The Point.
Admission including refundable glass hire and programme is £3 or £1 for card-carrying Camra members.
To pay for beer or cider, tokens should be bought on entry. Refunds will be offered on unused tokens.
Mr Wynne added: “We have adopted the RNLI as our official festival charity and they will come in and make collections during the festival.
“What we say is that we can convert people’s unused tokens into cash for the RNLI and also if they don’t want their glass refund we can do the same.”
Further details are also available on the festival website at www.sundfest.camra.org.uk