And city residents are being invited to play their part.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Henry Trueman will raise The Red Ensign flag over Sunderland Civic Centre to mark Merchant Navy Day on Friday, September 3, and raise public awareness of the Merchant Navy's contribution to Great Britain.

Guests are invited to attend the flag raising ceremony outside the Council Chamber at 10am.

The Red Ensign

This will be the seventh consecutive year the Red Ensign has been raised outside the Civic Centre to mark the occasion.

Merchant Navy Day was first held in 2000, with the 'Fly the Red Ensign' campaign launched in 2015 to remind people of its national significance.

Coun Trueman said: "As Mayor of Sunderland, I am honoured to represent the people of this city on Merchant Navy Day by raising the famous Red Ensign.

"The people of Sunderland recognise and appreciate the contribution made by the Merchant Navy to all our lives, as so many people from the city have served in the merchant marine.

"I am delighted to invite residents to celebrate and commemorate Merchant Navy Day in person at the Civic Centre, after celebrations were moved online due to Covid last year, and I hope to see many people come along to pay their respects."

Anyone wishing to attend the flag raising ceremony is asked to arrive no later than 9.40am.

The Mayor will deliver a welcome speech, The Lord-Lieutenant will read out a message from HRH The Earl of Wessex and Captain Stephen Healy, Master of Trinity House will deliver a short speech.