Two school friends are fundraising to travel from their homes in Sunderland to the other side of the world to help make a difference in Peru.

Monkwearmouth Academy pupils Callum Stoker, 14 and Alexander Pavlou, 14 fundraising for a Peru camp trip to help build for local communities. | Sunderland Echo

Callum Stoker and Alexander Pavlou, who both attend Monkwearmouth Academy in Seaburn Dene, are aiming to raise £4,500 each to make the 6,000 mile trip to the South American country.

They’ll be making the journey next May with a group of around 20 youngsters through Camps International, an organisation which organises supervised volunteer trips around the world.

Once there, the boys will spend a month in the country, learning about its culture and helping to improve learning facilities and sanitation in a small community.

The pair, who are both 14, will also get to hike to the the iconic Inca city of Machu Picchu as part of the life-changing trip.

Speaking about their inspiration for the trip, Callum said: “Camps International came up in an assembly in school one day and we had a chat about it together and decided it would be the experience of a life time, learning how people in Peru live and cope on a low budget.

“It’s mainly a poor country and me and Alex want to see if we can help and show them another way of life.”

The 14-year-olds have already raised a quarter of their target | Sunderland Echo

Alexander and Callum will be helping communities with no basic sanitation or sewerage, renovating houses and constructing toilet blocks in each of the houses in the village of Moray; providing families and vulnerable elderly residents with proper sanitation facilities.

Inside local schools they will be improving dining rooms, toilet facilities and classroom infrastructure, providing other young children with significantly improved learning conditions and opportunities.

The pair have already raised £1800 of their total £9000 target, with fundraisers such as the Boxing Day Dip, car boot sales and the 5k City Runs, as well as a sponsored bike ride.

They’re also offering businesses the chance to sponsor their Camps International t-shirts.

Callum said: “Neither of us have ever been to South America or been away from our families for that long. It looks like a beautiful country and we’re a bit nervous but also really excited.

“People have been really generous with our fundraising. When we explain to them what we’re doing they really respect it.”

Mike Collier, executive head teacher at Monkwearmouth Academy, said: “This will be a life-changing experience for both boys. We want all our young people to aspire to that kind of opportunity.

“We don’t believe all children can get everything they need from the National Curriculum. Experiences like this make a real difference”

*You can help Callum and Alexander make a difference in Peru by donating to their Go Fund Me page.