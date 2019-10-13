Sunderland primary school pupils sleep out to help homeless charity Centrepoint
Pupils have been helping the homeless by trying a night outdoors themselves.
The 18 pupils, along with parents and staff, braved the autumn weather in tents outside St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Primary School, in Ryhope, Sunderland, for Sleep Out, an initiative from homeless charity Centrepoint which aims to raise £1million nationally.
On Thursday, November 14, Sleep Out comes to the Stadium of Light.
But St Patrick’s held its own version earlier and were the first in the city to do so this year.
St Patrick’s business manager, Caroline Fairrington, said: “For various reasons we didn’t want to take the children to the Stadium of Light in November. So this is our version of Sleep Out. The weather was really mild.
“We’ve got children aged between five and 11 with their parents, who’ve been supported by many businesses, the church and the school. Their t-shirts have been sponsored by AK Teaching.
“The children have each had a sponsorship form. The money that comes in is going to Centrepoint. The money we raise will help people in the city. It will used in our community.”
Centrepoint head of development, Michael Glenn, said: “We’re really pleased that the school has chosen Centrepoint as its charitable cause.
“This is actually the first group that has slept out for Centrepoint this year. We’re going to have hundreds more in our organised events in November. It’s very special to come here and share with the young people what a difference their money will make to our Sunderland services.
“Every penny raised will go directly to helping homeless young people on Wearside.”
The youngsters were keen to help the charity. Rebecca Hart, eight, gave up tickets to see Annie at the Sunderland Empire to join the Sleep Out.
Year two student, Blossom Todd, seven, said: “When people are lonely I would give them some money and some food.”
After a barbecue, the children went to bed at 9.30pm and were up at 7am on Sunday. However, the adults confirmed that there wasn’t much sleep.
Year three pupil, Jude Kilty, eight, added: “I enjoyed the sausages.”
The total raised by the sleep out has still to be announced.