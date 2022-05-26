Sunderland pride set to return to Wearside this June after two years of virtual events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following two years of cancellations and online events following Coronavirus restrictions, Sunderland Pride is set to return in person this year on June 11 and 12.

The event sees Wearside’s LGBTQ+ community come together to celebrate social and self acceptance, achievements and legal rights.

Tickets are now on sale for the event which is set to be two days of ‘fun and celebrations’ with guests such as host Lucy Purr and Penny T along with musician Lloyd Joyce.

There was a real sense of togetherness at Sunderland Pride in 2019.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Season Three queens Scarlett Harlett and Choriza May will also be performing at the event as well as Sophie MH, Stacey Rhect and singer Sophie Gordon.

Organiser Chris Ramsay hopes to see ‘everyone getting involved’ with the 11th year of celebrations.

He said: “It’s been difficult with the pandemic but we’re back with a bang and hope to see as many people as possible buying tickets.

"There’s still stigma around people coming out so we want to celebrate this great community.”

Sunderland Pride 2019.

Starting at 12 noon on the Saturday of the weekend, the parade will begin at Park Lane before heading onto Olive Street, Stockton Road and Vine Place respectively.

From here the route will continue down Holmeside before turning left in Fawcett Street, then right onto High Street West.

It will come to an end at High Street West where ticket holders can gain access to Sunniside Gardens ahead of the main event.

Bright colours could be seen across the city at Sunderland Pride in 2019.

Sunday’s event is expected to have more of a ‘family feel’ with more performances.

Chris added: “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend and we’ve got some great performers.

"I started this 11 years ago and stuck with it because it’s so important to hold these celebrations and bring everyone together.”

One-day tickets are priced at £4 while weekend tickets are £5. VIP tickets cost £15 and meet-and-greet options are available at £25.