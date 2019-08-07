Sunderland places high in Instagram league as Stadium of Light revealed as one of the UK's most instagrammable stadiums
It’s been announced that Stadium of Light is one of the most Instagrammed stadiums in the country.
Liverugbytickets.co.uk has looked at the number of Instagram hashtags to find out the UK’s most Instagrammed sports stadiums.
Top of the list was Anfield, home of Liverpool F.C., with 893,689 posts, closely followed by Old Trafford which has 823,270 hashtags.
Fifteen of the top 20 stadiums host football – of these, 3.2million of the 3.8million posts involve football.
And the Stadium of Light places in 15th with 31,445 hashtags.
Rugby stadiums have received almost 1.5million posts.
Other rankings within the top 10 include: Stamford Bridge (385,149), Wembley Stadium (306,912), Emirates Stadium (190,984), Etihad Stadium (135,222), Villa Park (84,538), London Stadium (49,307) and Edgbaston Cricket Ground (47,126).
Every sports stadium in England was considered in this study and the data represents live Instagram scores, collected on 01/08/19. All hashtag variations of stadium names are included in the results.