Sunderland pays tribute with Armed Forces Weekend events
Sunderland is paying tribute to its armed forces personnel past and present with a packed weekend of events.
Armed Forces Day is the annual, national programme of events and activities to help raise awareness of the contribution made by military personnel and their families to life to their country and communities.
An official flag raising ceremony was held on Thursday, June 27, on the main public concourse outside the council chamber at Sunderland Civic Centre to officially mark the beginning of the festivities..
Seaburn Recreation Ground is be the base for the celebrations, which will run until Sunday, June 30.
A flag-raising ceremony was held last night, Friday, June 28, followed by music from a 150-strong Rock Choir and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band
Saturday saw a variety of attractions, including entertainment and a preliminary heat of the Britain’s Strongest Man competition, as well as a parade along the seafront which attracted crowds on a sunny day in Sunderland.
Cadets from the city marched along the sea front complete with a full band to mark the event.
Sunday’s attractions include a dog show, a football tournament, Salvation Army band show and go karts, with entertainment in the marquee all day.
Organiser Paul Jasper is hoping people will turn out in their numbers to show support and enjoy the glorious weather: "This is the tenth year and every year we try to make it a little bit better and off a bit more.
"The message is quite simply that this is a fantastic opportunity to come down and support our forces.
"There is loads to do, the weather is perfect and it is a great family event.
"We have a reputation as the best armed forces in the world - it is easy to get to the top, it's not so easy to stay there and we all have a part to play in supporting the troops.
"So get down here, celebrate, bring the family - it's a lovely weekend and it is going to be fantastic."