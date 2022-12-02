The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has issued an Urgent Safety Alert and said using them could lead to immediate, serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.

The pillows are designed to be attached to a bottle so that the baby may be positioned on its back to self-feed without assistance, but even when used as intended, the OPSS say it could lead to serious harm or death.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City, said: "We would urge any parents or carers who have one of these pillows to immediately stop using them and dispose of them safely. We'd also urge any businesses selling these to take them off sale immediately and ask anyone who sees them for sale anywhere locally in the city to report it to our trading standards."

Parents are being urged to stop using baby self-feeding pillows

The OPSS has told businesses selling the products that they must immediately remove them from the market as they cannot comply with the safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Officers from Sunderland City Council's Trading Standards say they haven't as yet come across any retailers locally selling the products after carrying out checks online but are urging anyone who comes across the baby pillows being sold locally to let them know.