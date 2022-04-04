Sunderland parents launch new children's book 'Roundabout Rabbits'

Lisa and Mark Cryer have together written and self-published Roundabout Rabbits, a rhyming children’s picture book, which follows the adventures of three rabbits who live on a roundabout in Newcastle city centre.

The couple are parents to son’s Jude, nine and Sonny, three and launched the book marking International Children’s Book Day.

Lisa, who worked as a scientist in Newcastle, decided to take the plunge and pursue her passion for teaching and in 2008 completed a Science with Biology Secondary Education PGCE at the University of Sunderland. She then returned five years later to complete her Diploma in Education.

Lisa Cryer and her husband Mark officially launch their new children’s book, Roundabout Rabbits at Ouseburn Farm in Newcastle with their children Jude (9) and Sonny (3) Picture: DAVID WOOD

She’s now a part-time teacher at Whitburn Church of England Academy while running her own social enterprise, BlueJay Wellness CIC, which aims to empower young people across the North East to take control of their mental and physical health by getting involved in a variety of activities.

The 39-year-old said: “Mark was working in the centre of Newcastle and his office window overlooked a roundabout where some real rabbits live.

“One day he was stuck in traffic driving to work and came up with the idea for the Roundabout Rabbits book. He called me to tell me about it and I just knew I needed to make this happen as people needed to read it.

“We are both really passionate about children’s development and instilling a love of literature and reading from a young age.

Mark, 42 said: “It’s been such a good experience to write the book and to have belief and encouragement from others.

“Collaborating with local artist and illustrator, Kylie Dixon, really brought our characters to life and the feedback we’ve had already from the children and parents alike has been so nice – everyone loves it!”

Lisa is receiving support from the Enterprise Place, the University’s business support facility which offers students and graduates access to co-working office space in Hope Street Xchange, Sunderland’s centre for enterprise and innovation.

For every 20 books sold, Lisa and Mark are donating one to a local school, nursery or community group.

To find out more about the book or to purchase a copy visit https://roundaboutrabbits.co.uk/

