Sunderland Olympic boxer Tony Jeffries challenges Piers Morgan to £100,000 charity fight

The challenge comes following the continued fallout from comments made by Piers Morgan over American gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympic games due to mental health issues.

The former Good Morning Britain host, who quit the breakfast show in March this year after refusing to apologise for comments criticising Megan Markle, has accused Biles of “letting down her team-mates, her fans and her country” following her withdrawal.

Tony has offered to donate £100,000 to the NHS if Piers can last one three minute round with him.

“Jaffa”, who won bronze for boxing at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing before going on to become a professional fighter, has offered to put £100,000 on the line to be donated to the NHS if the TV host can last one three minute round with him.

The former Farringdon Community Academy pupil even joked that there would be no blows to the head unless 56-year-old Piers “wants to”.

The 36-year-old, who now lives in California, tweeted: “Challenge for @piersmorgan.

“I’ll donate 100k to the NHS if you can last 1x 3 minute round with me in a shoulder & body spar.

Sunderland-born Tony Jeffries has challenged Piers Morgan to a charity boxing match.

“No head shots (unless you want to).”

Piers is yet to response to the boxer who retired undefeated in 2012 due to a hand injury before setting up his own gym in the United States.

