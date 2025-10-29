Sunderland nursing home awarded gold standard for end-of-life care

“It’s a place where older people can truly feel at home, supported and part of a caring community,” says the CEO of a Sunderland nursing home awarded a gold standard.

Holy Cross Nursing Home, in Ettrick Grove, Barnes, has been officially awarded the Gold Standard Framework (GSF) accreditation, recognising its ‘outstanding commitment to high-quality end-of-life care.’

The well-known red brick building has been a place of care and comfort in Sunderland for more than 150 years and in 2012 was acquired by St Cuthbert’s Care from the Little Sisters of the Poor, saving it from closure.

Nic Gilbert, CEO of St Cuthbert’s Care, said: “Holy Cross is more than a care home, it’s a place where older people can truly feel at home, supported and part of a caring community.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for achieving this prestigious award.”

Holy Cross in Ettrick Grove | Google

Today, Holy Cross offers residential and nursing care, alongside independent flats, enabling older people to maintain their independence while having support close at hand.

The team says this flexible approach helps bridge the gap between independent living and full-time care, ensuring residents feel safe, confident and part of a vibrant community.

The Gold Standard Framework accreditation celebrates the dedication, skill and compassion of the entire Holy Cross team and their commitment to person-centred care.