Sunderland nurse left immobile and unable to say her children's names following a stroke aged 37
A nurse from Sunderland has been left with complete paralysis of her right arm and leg and is unable to go back to work following a stroke aged 37.
Sarah Ross, 37, a nurse practitioner at a GP in Pallion can no longer stand without standing aids and has complete paralysis of her right arm and leg after suffering a shock stroke aged just 37.
The mum-of-two, who has worked for the NHS for 12 years, is now unable to say the names of her children, Amelia, 4, and Isabella, 3, and will not be able to return to work as a nurse following the medical episode.
Sarah suffered the stroke on Father’s Day in June after putting her children to bed and sitting down to eat tea with her husband James before she was rushed to Sunderland Royal Hospital where she remains.
Her husband James has now launched a fundraiser to raise money for a house extension as Sarah, who worked throughout the whole pandemic, will be confined to two downstairs rooms because the rest of their family home is inaccessible for wheelchairs.
James Ross, 37, who is also a nurse practitioner, said: “It’s been really upsetting and a struggle for the family because the girls are so young.
"Fortunately her mind is still there but it was a shock stroke and it’s been difficult to accept what has happened."
James wants to give his wife ‘a better quality of life’ by extending and revamping the house to include a wet room and toilet.
He said: “We have turned the living room into a bedroom and toilet by means of a commode and wash facilities provided by a bucket.
"It’s heart wrenching, she needs a better quality of life because I am still struggling with the idea of a 37-year-old mum having to resort to this.”
James has also thanked the community, who have ‘come together’ to help the family.
He added: “Everyone in the hospital have been fantastic and the community have been so supportive – I can’t thank everyone enough.
"It’s our children who are keeping us going and we don’t like asking for help but in times like this we need all the donations we can get.”
You can donate to James' fundraiser by visiting https://bit.ly/2UPKg96.