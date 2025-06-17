Sunderland has been named as one of the worst places in the country for incidents of reported dog fouling.

A report published from freedom of information requests to English councils asking for the number of dog fouling reports in their area revealed between January 1 2020 and December 31 2024 there were 5,056 reports of dog fouling in Sunderland, the second most reports coming behind Chorley Council which received 6,567.

This compares to Gateshead Council, which received 1,589, South Tyneside Council, which received 999, and Newcastle Upon Tyne City Council who received 682.

The report also revealed that Sunderland employs 15 enforcement officers, which is significantly higher than all but three of the 84 councils named who responded.

Responding to the figures, a spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: "We recognise that dog fouling remains a key concern for residents, and we are committed to tackling this issue across the city.

“While a number of our officers are authorised to deal with dog fouling offences, it is important to emphasise that this is not their sole remit.

“These officers also manage a broad range of environmental and antisocial behaviour issues, and their enforcement activity must be balanced alongside other local priorities.

"In 2023, Sunderland City Council amended its Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to require individuals in charge of a dog to carry a suitable means for picking up after their pet.

“This proactive measure enables officers to intervene at an earlier stage, promoting responsible dog ownership before offences occur.

“Over the past 12 months, officers have engaged with more than 2,000 dog walkers under this provision, issuing written warnings where appropriate. Individuals who fail to comply after receiving a warning would be subject to a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN); however, to date, this escalation has not been necessary due to high levels of compliance.”

Like the majority of other councils named, Sunderland has a disproportionately low number of fixed penalty notices issued when compared to the number of dog fouling reports.

The spokesperson added: "Enforcing dog fouling offences presents challenges, as officers must witness the offence and be able to identify the person responsible in order to take formal action.

“Despite this, our officers routinely undertake patrols in key locations, engage with dog walkers, and promote responsible dog ownership through direct interaction.

"Between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2024, Sunderland City Council issued a total of 28 FPNs for offences related to dog fouling.

“While this figure may appear low compared to the volume of public complaints, it reflects the evidential threshold required to pursue enforcement action under current legislation.”

The spokesperson also stressed the health dangers of owners failing to dispose of their pets’ faeces.

They added: "The health implications of irresponsible dog ownership are well documented.

“Dog faeces can contain parasites such as Toxocara canis, which can lead to conditions like toxocariasis, posing particular risk to children and those using public spaces.

“In addition to the public health risk, dog fouling negatively impacts the perception and enjoyment of local communities.

“Sunderland City Council continues to take a balanced and proportionate approach through education, engagement, and enforcement. We also encourage the public to report issues, as timely and accurate information supports our ability to respond effectively."

Failing to clean up after your dog in public areas is illegal under the Dogs (Fouling of Land) Act 1996. This means dog owners and those in charge of dogs must remove their dog's faeces from designated public areas. Failure to do so can result in a fixed penalty notice fine.