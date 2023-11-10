Sunderland nail technician's unique Remembrance creations
Poppy nail creations - a different way to pay respects ahead of Armistice Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wearside nail technician is making a very different contribution to Remembrance Day with her own creations.
Just as a painter might use a canvas to honour the war dead, Rachel Sawczyn is doing much the same with nails.
Rachel, 23, runs Pretty Little Nails from her Red House home. She is keen to support Remembrance Day with her depictions of poppies, the "eleventh hour" and the Tommy statue in Seaham.
The poppy nails in particular are proving quite popular.
Part of her inspiration is her uncle, Craig Spratt, who was a sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.
Rachel said: "It's something I've always been passionate about. When I see a charity box I'll donate to Help for Heroes or whichever one it is.
"It's part of paying respect. As a nail technician there's not much you can do, so I thought I would pay my respects this way. I've added the Royal British Legion's website to my post so people can contribute to them."