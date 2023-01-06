In March 2021, Donna, 45, lost her sister, Amy, at the age of just 34. At that point Donna, from Pennywell, weighed fifteen-and-a-half stone and was struggling with Crohn's disease, a chronic condition which affects the digestive tract and can cause it to become inflamed

Amy’s death proved to be the catalyst which led to Donna joining the Sunderland branch of Slimming World at Lakeside & Gilley Law Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna, who has two grown-up sons, said: “I knew I needed to change. I was eating biscuits as it was one of the few things which were soft and didn’t seem to cause an irritation.

"When Amy died it made me think about what could happen to me. My neighbour, Gillian Lochran, had been going to Slimming World and in November 2021 she invited me along.

"In the first four months I lost four stone and I’ve now managed to maintain my target weight of 11-and-a-half stone. I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved. When I first went along, I didn’t think I’d even be able to lose one stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great to be able to speak with other people who are in a similar situation. I never felt judged and I’ve made lots of new friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Scales before and after her four stone weight loss.

Since losing the weight, Donna, who used to work in catering, has seen an “all round improvement” in her quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna added: “Losing the weight has improved both my physical and mental health. I have so much more confidence now and I’ve even bought a range of new dresses and enjoy going out – something I didn’t used to do. I would always make excuses not to go out.

"I just feel so much better in everything I do. Even my condition has improved. I used to be in and out of hospital but since changing my diet and losing weight, this is happening far less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My main target now is to maintain my current weight and not to put any weight back on.”

Donna Scales, 45, shed four stone in just four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna also paid tribute to Slimming World Sunderland branch consultant Julie Mulvaney and urged anyone looking to lose weight to contact the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie said: “There is so much to be proud of with Donna, she has improved her health and well being and grew in confidence week by week. A Slimming World group brings a social connection much needed by many people. A safe place to feel cared for, valued and a sense of belonging, all which plays a big part in a member’s success.

"We are all extremely proud of Donna.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna with one of the shirts she used to wear before she lost her weight.

Donna said her weight loss has been achieved by diet rather than exercise. Before joining Slimming World she “lived on a diet of biscuits and Pepsi cola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I now start the day with Weetabix and fruit, at mid morning I’ll have a slimming world bar and for lunch I normally have something like a pasta bolognese. In the evening I’ll normally have a Slimming World meal such as a curry or beef noodles. It’s all fresh produce.”

Julie’s sessions take place every Thursday at 8.00, 9.30 and 11.00am. For further details call 07956 677904.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since losing her weight, Donna has bought a number of dresses and now enjoys going for a night out.

Donna before her weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad